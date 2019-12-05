Community Shows Support to #MightyMason

A Tri-State community comes together to help a little boy battling a rare form of cancer.

“A kid this age doesn’t even know. He thinks he just has a headache. It’s pretty sad,” says Aaron Straub, Mason’s cousin.

For young Mason and his family, the last few weeks have been difficult.

Recently diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer, he is being treated at Riley Hospital.

But Mason is like any other child with a love for several things.

“He’s a colts fan. He’s a Pacers fan. He loves riding four wheelers. He loves police officers as well,” says Straub.

Just last week, Evansville Police, the EPD Motorcycle Traffic Unit, Posey County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, and many others welcomed Mason home after a trip to Riley hospital all in an effort to cheer him up and show support.

“He’s going to be going through five different treatments of chemo, so he’ll be home for two and a half weeks, and then back up for another five days and then again in a cycle of five,” says Straub.

After realizing the toll this can have on families, Straub initially asked the New Harmony community to contribute to a care package for Mason.

“We started off with cards, just support cards, stuff animals,” says Straub.

Along with a GoFundMe that quickly grew.

“We started off with five thousand and it exceeded that, so now we have a 20 thousand dollar goal,” says Straub.

But the family decided in the process to help other families enduring similar hardships.

“Part of the portion of what they get from the GoFundMe is actually going to to be donated to the families that they met up there,” says Straub.

Using #MightyMason, the GoFundMe has raised a little more than 15 thousand dollars.

Straub says he’s thankful to see people across the Tri-State coming together to support Mason and his family.

“It just shows that a small community can really come together when someone is in need and New Harmony is a special place,” says Straub.

If you’re interested in contributing to Mason’s family or other families you can drop off items at 520 Church St, New Harmony, IN 47631.

Click here for the link to the GoFundMe page.

