Community Sends Mail to Troops Overseas

As tensions continue with the Middle East, many people are left wondering what will happen next.

In the meantime, one Tri-State community is finding simple ways to show support those serving overseas.

It’s inside Packages Plus in Owensboro where the magic happens.

“It’s a tremendous morale booster for someone who was just a few days ago in the United States, and now they’re in the middle of nowhere,” says Pat Osborne, Packages Plus owner.

While dozens of packages and letters are shipped weekly, Osborne is making sure they get to their special destination.

“We’ll see a ramp up for sure,” says Osborne. “You never know who people are related to. Just out of the blue, they want to do something nice for someone and they’ll get the address off the web, and we’ll send the package off to someone they don’t even know.”

With yellow ribbons on his storefront and a military coin nestled in his back pocket, Osborne has been helping families send their loved ones overseas–a piece of home.

“The stories that people tell us,” says Osborne. “And they say ‘the last package Pat, it got there so quick, and we’re so happy’ and right off the bat they let us know they got it and it’s amazing to see how energized it makes the sender as well.”

And while many military families are sending off their mail, the whole community is coming together to make these special deliveries.

“It’s our way of thanking and it’s our way of doing,” says Laura McCain, Highland Elementary School Service Learning Coordinator.

Just a few minutes away at Highland Elementary School, students will be making packages to send to hometown heroes.

“They have a name, and they have a person that they’re writing to that they’re purchasing small little items for and they bring those in,” says McCain.

In the fall, the students loaded boxes as part of the ‘Adopt A Soldier’ program, a lesson much greater than realized.

“To know that those soldiers are getting our things, that they are reading our materials, that they are just taking those small things and realizing this is a piece of home and my country supports me, I think is just beyond words,” says McCain.

And in a time of uncertainty, there’s a glimpse of light.

“We have been the last link to a loved one who was killed in action,” says Osborne. “And we take that very seriously. I mean we know we are that link.”

“To let them know were thinking about them, that we care about them, that we appreciate their service,” says McCain.

