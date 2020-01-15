Community Sees Growth in Tourism

One Tri-State community is becoming well known as a hot spot for tourists nationally and beyond.

“I think Kentucky can compete with anywhere across the country,’ says Abby Dixon, Henderson County Tourist Commission Executive Director.

It’s a small town right in the Tri-State that’s bringing visitors from all over the globe.

“Brazil, Austria, Germany.”

At the Henderson County Tourist Commission they send bulks of travel guides out for people all over.

“Your complete brochure for shopping, dining, wherever you want to stay, what you want to experience to get the authentic Henderson, Kentucky feel,” says Dixon.

Every year 18,000-20,000 guides are printed, with several hundred more requested online.

Every 40 days the guides are shipped out.

“In the past 40 days, we collected 810 request for travel information so this one is by far the most that we’ve done at one time,” says Dixon.

Tourism continues to play a vital role not only in Henderson, but also the state of Kentucky. Visitors spending and growth climbed in 2018 with visitor spending reaching $7.6 billion.

“It’s more than just riverboats and betting on horses at Ellis Park, it’s a huge driver for our local economy,’ says Dixon. “It means a lot to the folks who live here.”

Tourism is considered the third largest industry in the state.

Dixon says in 2018 alone, tourism in Henderson created a $76 million economic impact.

Considered a hidden gem in our own backyard, Henderson is being placed on the map.

“I think right now people are really looking for that authentic experience,” says Dixon. “Maybe for international travelers they’ve seen New York, they’ve seen Los Angeles, and they want to see the heart of America.”

