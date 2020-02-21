Community Searching for Stolen Cannon

On Tuesday, February 11th, there was a bizarre burglary in the quaint town of Cannelton, Indiana, which still remains a mystery.

Residents say they saw a few people lurking at the local American Legion Post early in the morning. Although it was so dark they weren’t able to identify the people.

The intruders didn’t take any money from the post, but they did steal their beloved 100-year-old cannon. American legion leaders say they don’t care who took it, but they just want it returned in time for their Memorial Day ceremonies.

“They aren’t only disrespecting us, but everyone else in the community,” says Morris Graves, American Legion Post 142 Commander.

Waves of heartache now moving through the Cannelton community after residents noticed something wasn’t right at their American Legion that eerie Tuesday morning.

“The neighbors had seen mischief at our back door and started making phone calls and somewhere around 5 a.m. the police were here,” says Graves. “They (the intruders) didn’t touch, turn over, destroy, tear up any pictures. They didn’t destroy any of the furniture, but they did break into our closet that we have secured and inside that closet was our 100-year-old cannon.”

That cannon has been used by the post since 1919. It was named ‘The Pat B,’ after Patrick Bunner. He’s a member who lost his battle with cancer too soon.

“It’s hard on his family. That cannon has been at this post for as long as any of us can remember. It’s never even missed a Christmas,” says Graves.

The Pat B was more than just a cannon, it was tradition and a legacy.

“The kids look forward to the big noise at the Christmas parade every year and a lot of childhood memories of the parade included the cannon,” says Myra Stilwell, daughter of Grave.

They are just hoping someone returns the cannon before anyone gets hurt since it’s extremely powerful.

“If whoever has it. If they would just throw it in my back yard. If they would throw it up on the levy. If they would throw it on the top of this building, no questions asked,” says Graves. “We would just take it back, re-secure it in a better place of course so we can continue on what we do for this community.”

If anyone has the cannon, you are asked to return it without any penalties.

If you think you know who may have taken it, you are asked to call the Cannelton Police Department: (812) 547-2111

