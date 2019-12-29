Community Responds to Recent Violence

Some Evansville community members and leaders say they are worried about what could happen next, especially with two shootings taking place at the same apartment complex.

“This is disturbing that we have this level of violence, deadly violence so often, almost every week,” said NAACP Evansville Branch President Reverend Gerald Arnold.

A quiet Evansville apartment complex was rocked over the past week with two separate shootings.

Another week of violence and now calls from some community leaders asking for a change.

“How do we get there because one entity can not address this. this is going to take the efforts of all of us,” said Reverend Arnold.

Just in under a week police were called to the 1200 block of Sterling Drive on reports of a suicidal man with a gun.

That situation last Saturday ultimately turned deadly when an Evansville Police officer fired four shots – two striking and killing the man – because he refused to put the gun down.

The victim was later identified as 57-year-old Brian Lee Mullen of Evansville.

Debbie Scarborough was inside a nearby apartment when both of these shootings unfolded.

“Nobody bothers really anybody except in this last week or two and I think a lot of people are scared and I’m looking for some of them to be moving because a lot of them are really scared about what’s going on and why in two weeks or a week we have had all this,” said Scarborough.

She says within the past 11 years, she’s never heard of gun violence happening at this complex.

“It is unnerving to know we have had that in this little complex because we normally don’t have that,” she said.

Just a day after Christmas another shooting – this time in the 2400 block of Sterling Drive. Police responding to a man shot several times inside his apartment.

Authorities say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Community leaders say it will take everyone’s assistance to get the violence to stop.

“When an incident does happen, I can go to chief, I go to school superintendent or whoever and we sit down and try to talk about if this incident happens again can we incorporate another technique and that’s where we try and address the issue,” said Reverend Arnold.

Evansville police sources say they do have a person of interest in Thursday’s shooting but aren’t ready to name him publicly.

