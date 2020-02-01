Community Responds to Holiday Inn Evansville Airport Closure

“I was surprised because every time I drive by here it seems like the parking lot was full all the time, so a lot of residents in Evansville are surprised they are moving,” Evansville city councilman Justin Elpers said.

Lodging in Evansville may never be the same – after the Holiday Inn location near the airport shut its doors.

After years of service in the Tri-State community, guests were told they had to leave on Friday, but hotel officials say they paid for new rooms for all the guests at different locations.

Elpers, whose ward includes the Holiday Inn, said he was shocked by the news, but is hopeful for future development.

“With this being a great location near the airport and near highway 41 I think a buyer is out there waiting,” Elpers said.

The hotel even played host to president Donald Trump during his visit in 2018.

A company spokesperson says Omninet Capital based in Los Angeles made the final decision to close the hotel.

Many community members are left with more questions than answers, but local leaders are hopeful a new buyer will take over the property.

“I’ve been to several events here in the last couple of years and its in good shape,” Elpers said. “So for someone to come in, I don’t believe they would have to put in much capital in it to get it up to par and I would assume a buyer is already watching and wanting to purchase this once things are finished with Holiday Inn.

Laid off employees will be compensated at the hotel for 30 days. Officials say they still need more time to digest the news.

The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Jim Wood said that the closing of the Holiday Inn near the airport came as a surprise.

Wood said it still remains to be seen if other developers will jump at the new opportunity.

