Community Remembers Girl Killed in Tree Accident

An Indiana community is in mourning as a Warrick County girl killed by a falling tree is remembered.

“I couldn’t believe it. Sarah’s a great mother,” explained family friend Lisa Dowell. “I mean, a tragic thing like that to happen to her.”

A mother in mourning, after a walk in the woods leaves her and members of the Boonville community without six-year-old Elliana Cobb.

“It’s really sad. For her to just be out in the yard like that. It’s tragic,” Dowell added.

With hardly any warning, a tree came tumbling off Maple Grove Road around 2:30 PM Saturday afternoon.

Ellianna is said to have been walking with her grandfather in the woods when that tree fell unexpectedly.

Boonville fire crews and Warrick County EMS rushed from their stations just down the street. But she was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Warrick County coroner is investigating.

“Her grandma and grandpa are very shaken,” said Dowell.

Her death is leaving family members and those who loved Elliana struggling to process, but the tragic incident bringing together those looking to help.

“There is a GoFundMe page set up. They were a young family, I’m sure they haven’t even thought about life insurance or anything like that. But they’re a great family and they deserve any help anyone could give them.”

If you’re interested in helping with funeral expenses, click here.

Comments

comments