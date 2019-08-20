Community Reacts to Storm Damage

The recent storms created some big problems across the tri-state, hitting homes, cars and other property.

The straight-line winds knocked over some massive trees Tuesday. One house was barely spared from the damage.

Lesa Rankin was at home when the storms quickly rolled in, causing a huge tree to fall into the back yard.

“The wind just did a great big gust. I was in the living room, and I heard a great big ‘bang,'” says Rankin. “I walked to the back of the house, looked out and there was just nothing but tree in my back yard.”

Thankfully emergency crews were there within minutes, and no one was hurt. Although, it made for a frightening discovery for her children who were coming home from school.

“I came home and I saw the tree in the back yard and I know my dogs were back there all day so I thought they were hurt,” says Jolie Rankin.

The Rankin family’s backyard is connected to Washington Middle School, which is lined with a few big trees. However, Lesa Rankin says what happened Tuesday afternoon took her by surprise.

“I never imagined the trees in the schoolyard would fall anywhere near us,” says Rankin.

The tree took down part of their fence, telephone lines, and fell on top of their shed. Power was knocked out for part of the day, and that neighborhood wasn’t the only area impacted.

There were several reports of tree branches taking down wires, leaving some businesses and homes without power. Some of these locations include the 300 block of East Louisiana Street, the 1800 block of Madison Avenue, and the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Several traffic lights stopped working, including the lights at the intersection of the Lloyd and Vann Avenue. Keep in mind, if a traffic light ever stops working, it should be treated as a four-way stop.

