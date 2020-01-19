Community Rallies Around Teenager Battling Cancer

It’s a rare form of cancer that occurs in the brain or spinal cord.

It’s called Glioblastoma and tends to occur in adults.

Back here at home-an Ohio County teenager recently found out she is in the fight of her life.

“I was just amazed really. How close together everyone got,” says Alivia Burgess, battling brain cancer.

Alivia is an eighth grader at Ohio County Middle School and has a love for many things.

“I do academic team, like softball and basketball, sports,” says Burgess.

Recently, she found out she was diagnosed with Grade Four Glioblastoma brain cancer.

“I had brain surgery it’s kind of, I was just like the whole time is just a blur days felt like weeks sometimes,” says Burgess.

Alivia’s parents doing whatever it took to help their daughter.

“I told her in the beginning when they had the surgery and after the surgery that no matter what that God had it,” says Stacie Burgess, Alivia’s mother. “That we had to put our trust and faith in God.”

But through the journey, Alivia and her parents were not alone. Little did they know they had their own army of supporters rallying behind them.

“Financially I knew there would be such a need I guess you could say,” says Georgina Midkiff, helped get community involved.

Midkiff quickly jumped into action just hours of hearing the news of Alivia’s diagnosis.

She wanted to find a way to help raise money.

“I said jars! I was thinking ten or 15 jars in the community so I put a post on my personal Facebook page within the time I posted it and the next morning, 40 people, individuals had gotten a hold of me that own some type of business or has something going on that they would like to put a jar,” says Midkiff.

Nearly 62 jars are dispersed around the Beaver Dam community and beyond, along with selling T-shirt and stickers.

Area schools, churches, businesses, and restaurants all pitching in.

“The community just loves her and loves her family and wanted to make sure the dad and the mom were taken care of and that was our goal,” says Midkiff.

As the old saying goes, “It Takes A Village,” and for this Ohio County community, they are taking each day with Alivia.

“Everyone’s support has been wow, that’s all I gotta say is God’s got this and wow,” says Burgess.

If you would like to send a card or donate you can at P.O Box 333 Hartford, KY 42347.

Or you can follow the Facebook Page at Alivia Faith Burgess Benefits and Updates.

