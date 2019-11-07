Community Mourns Death of Student Athlete With Heart Condition

A community is mourning after a 16-year-old high school student-athlete collapses during wrestling practice Monday in Ferdinand and dies.

Anderson Peters had been battling a genetic heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy for the past two years and was being monitored by doctors.

Last Monday, doctors requested Peters have an MRI scan. Moments before Peters collapsed, doctors called Gaynell Peters with the results teller not to let Peters participate in sports.

She immediately called Peters, but it was too late. Gaynell Peters says, “I was in the middle of teaching, I got the phone call from his coach, he said you need to come to the hospital Anderson has collapsed, at that time I had hope because they told me he was still breathing.”

Peters will be laid to rest Saturday. His friends at Forest Park High School set up a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral expense.

