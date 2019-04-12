Community Members Raise Concerns About Law Enforcement

A video that has been seen nearly 200,000 times is raising some concerns about law enforcement.

The brief video that surfaced a few days ago showing a police officer kicking a handcuffed man on the ground.

A spokesperson for the Marion police department said the man on the ground is 27-year-old Julian Paegle, who had two warrants out for his arrest.

Officers tried arresting him at a home, but he resisted. He was eventually handcuffed and then he tried to run away.

The officer on scene says Paegle tried kicking him, so he kicked back. A spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said the officers in the video had bumps and bruises from the arrest.

A number of people in the community say they want the officer to be retrained before heading back to work.

