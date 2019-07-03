Community Members in Jasper Discuss Growth

People in one tri-state community are coming together and discussing how to address their growth moving forward.

Jasper community leaders say the purpose of this effort is to make a positive impact on the community by planning and creating change and growth instead of reacting to change

For the last year, information has been collected from community members through public workshops, online surveys, focus groups and meetings.

Community leaders say it’s great to see such positive growth in the area. Organizers say this project is broken down into four groups including impact on economy, community, legacy and livability.

More information on this project should be released by the middle of next month.

Comments

comments