Community Members Call for Peace After U.S. Airstrike

Amid raindrops and cooler temperatures Saturday – many local veterans showed up in force – demanding a change and making their message clear – that war isn’t necessary.

“We are the policeman of the world – we are continually in perpetual wars and I find that wrong,” said Ray Kessler, who traveled to Saturday’s protest from Mount Vernon.

With over two dozen veterans and community members rallying at the Four Freedoms Monument on a blustery January afternoon, there simple message – war isn’t worth the cost.

“You know World War I started over an assassination – wars are easy to start and hard to end,” Kessler said.

Just days after a deadly U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed a top Iranian commander – calls now from the local community – speaking up against the prospects of another war.

“We are sick and tired by now sending people off to war and having them come back and killing hundreds of thousands of other people and then they come back and 20 veterans a day kill themselves from PTSD or whatever, it’s pathetic, we got to put a stop to this and take care of the problems we need to do at home,” said Kessler.

Many in attendance at Saturday’s protest say the turning point was the recent deadly military action overseas.

Veterans for peace say recent killings not only violates international law but threatens to ignite a larger wound in the already hostile part of the world.

Event organizers say no veteran wants more American lives put in jeopardy – or worse taken for a lifetime.

With 3,000 extra troops headed into harm’s way – many say enough is enough.

“John Lennon said it best give peace a chance, and I’m not sure we have,” said Veterans For Peace Representative Bart Lindenschmidt.

Saturday’s protest in Evansville also coincided with more than 40 taking place nationwide including in New York and Washington.

