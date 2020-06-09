Community Leaders in Evansville Expect Policy Change

With George Floyd’s funeral taking place earlier in the day, 44News spoke with an Evansville leader to get his view on what change he expects to see in our nation and in the river city.

“Every movement has momentum,” said Larry Rascoe, pastor of Nazarene Baptist Church. “I don’t think that this is something that is going to stop, and our candidates are going to be faced with this through debates, and everyone is going to have to be faced address how are we going to re-shape public policy.”

The death of Floyd happened just over 2 weeks ago, but the policy change that Rascoe is calling for is already beginning to take shape at the national level.

The justice in policing act would make it easier to prosecute officers for brutality, track police misconduct with a new national registry, and set new standards for training and use of force.

And one other feature of the bill is the banning of choke holds as a means of force for police officers to use.

“The choke hold, is a procedure that’s is unnecessary, unacceptable, uncivilized, unconscionable, and un-American,” said Hakeem Jeffries, U.S. representative. “This legislation, will make it unlawful.”

But Rascoe isn’t satisfied with change just at the national level, and he expects to see change in Evansville from community leaders and policy makers.

“We’ll do our own strategic planning, because we know what’s going on in within our city, and I think our leaders will come to the table,” said Rascoe. “They’ll be bringing in some community folk in as well, and we’ll do some strategic planning. They’ll make it better.”

