Community Leaders Aiming to Fend Off COVID-19 Outbreak

The city of Madisonville is issuing an executive order, aiming to limit the number of people in stores.

“There is going to be a limit to one person per shopping cart in the building,” says Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. This is also helping social distancing.

Several community members are getting a jump start buying what they need now.

“I’ve never thought in my life I would see the soup aisle not have a whole lot of Campbell’s soup,” says Marsha Huddleston.

Complying with leader’s goals to flatten the curve, which will only happen if you limit exposure with other people. You can be a virus carrier for two weeks before feeling sick, which is why the number of confirmed cases across the country keeps growing.

“There’s a solid chance we all know somebody that has this virus,” says Mayor Cotton.

Hopkins County has seen four COVID-19 related deaths which is the most in the Tri-State. So far 40 plus people have tested positive.

“It makes me sad that we have this many cases and we know that there’s many, many more that aren’t tested positive because they haven’t been tested. They’ve been ‘presumed positive’ and asked to quarantine at home,” says Mayor Cotton.

Madisonville’s new store limitation does have an exception for single families. This executive order comes after putting into place an 8pm curfew for the county’s teens.

The microscopic virus is being spread at a rapid rate all day long so continue to stay at least 6 feet apart from others.

