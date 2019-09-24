Community Invited to Candidates’ Forum on Thursday

The United Neighborhoods of Evansville will be holding a Candidates’ Forum later this week. The forum will be held on Thursday, September 26th from 6 to 8 p.m.

All 17 Candidates will meet at the C.K. Newsome Community Center in the Rec Room. Candidates will be given two minutes to speak then the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and hear replies.

Below is the list of invited contested candidates:

Mayor of Evansville

City Council 1st Ward

City Council 2nd Ward

City Council 3rd Ward

City Council 4th Ward

City Council 5th Ward

City Council 6th Ward

City Council At-Large

For offices with uncontested races, the candidates will not be given time to speak, but are encouraged to attend.

UNOE is a nonprofit founded to preserve, enhance and promote the Evansville and area neighborhoods.

Comments

comments