Community Honors Shooting Victim

The Owensboro community is coming together following a tragic shooting over the weekend.

“I didn’t want it to be real. Just a loss of words,” says Christian Crabtree, Nick Decker’s older brother.

It was a day to remember 25-year-old Nick Decker.

“He cared about everybody. He was a wonderful person to be around,” says Crabtree. “He brought good vibes around everybody. If anybody was down he always knew how to bring them back up. Words of wisdom, he was a great guy. He was a fighter. He would do anything for anybody.”

Decker died from a single gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a home on the 1500 Block of W. 9th Street in Owensboro.

Authorities released a video Monday of the two suspects and a motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined.

“We don’t want any other parents to go through this,” says Shelley Decker, Nick’s mother. “Too many parents have already had to.”

Family and friends wore orange for gun violence awareness. Many also sharing their fondest memories of Decker.

“When we finally went to see him play his music in Indiana; I will hold that memory to my heart always,” says Decker.

“We miss him,” says Crabtree. “It’s like it’s not real, but he meant everything to me and he always will. I’ll always remember his name as a brother, as everything. He will definitely be missed.”

And Decker’s parents hope they see Justice for their son.

“Please remember his smile,” says Decker. “Remember how he used to play music and just love.”

Decker’s family says funeral arrangements will be made later this week.

The Owensboro Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Comments

comments