Community Honors Baby Bengert

The River City is coming together during a time of sadness and shock. Baby Kieran Bengert was found dead last week inside his parents’ home. His parents are both being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Funeral arrangements for the baby will be private. Although community members are still finding a way to honor his short, but precious life.

Monday, neighbors in the area held a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Kieran. The memorial outside the home honoring the 3-month-old is continuing to grow.

“Babies are innocent, you know they depend on up 24/7 to take care of them or watch over them and make sure they have what the need,” says Jacob Kieran’s neighbor, Kenny Branson. He says he never anticipated something so heartbreaking would happen so close to home. “I knew them. I talked to them. I’d would have sent my daughter over there to play and wouldn’t have thought anything bad about it. ”

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner, the baby suffered massive multiple blunt force trauma. Kieran’s death is being ruled a homicide. Now the child’s father, 28-year-old Jacob Bengert, is facing murder charges.

Waves of grief have been hitting Bengert’s neighborhood as people try to wrap their minds around the terrible tragedy.

However, during this time of sadness, the community is coming together while trying to bring some light into the darkness by honoring Kieran’s life. This is what sparked Branson’s inspiration to start a memorial for the baby.

“My daughter, you know, I told her the first night, ‘Hey we should put some candles out for the baby,’ and she was like, ‘Yeah, that would be good,'” says Branson. “Then the next day she was like, ‘I want to check on the candles. I want to put some toys out for the baby.'”

Now the neighborhood is encouraging everyone to look out for one another while cherishing time spent with loved ones. Several neighbors embraced one another at Kieran’s candlelight vigil as Pastor Floyd Edwards made a tear-jerking speech.

“The tragedy that has occurred causes us to take a step back and realize just how valuable our children are and how valuable those who we love are,” Mt Olive Galilee Baptist Church Pastor Floyd Edwards. “Even though the baby only lived three months, there was purpose in the baby’s life.”

You can read more about this ongoing investigation here.

The father was in court today and the mother will have her initial court hearing Wednesday, January 15th.

