Community Helps Shelters During Pandemic

Like many of us trying to get through this pandemic, shelters in the River City are doing the same and they’re getting help from some members of the community.

“We’ve always been a very giving, a very caring community and when unforeseen circumstances like this happen for everybody to rally together is just a testament to our community,” says Zac Heronemus, Aurora, Inc. Executive Director.

The last few months have been hard on everyone including those helping some of our community’s most vulnerable.

“We had to think comprehensively from the safety of staff, to the safety of the residents, to the basic needs of the residents, to also how we can serve the community during this time,” says Chris Metz, ECHO Housing Executive Director.

Metz says more people in the River City were and still are seeking assistance to get back on their feet.

“We did see a lot of job loss and folks that were working in the service industry which was very difficult,” says Metz.

Many of the precautions have been in place at shelters for months as they carried on with their missions.

“Wearing gloves, temperature checks,” says Heronemus.

Official say in Vanderburgh County there can be anywhere from 2,500 to 3,000 people without a permanent home each night.

But now, as we begin to reopen the Tri-State, the community has stepped up to help.

“Organizations like Accuride who made a donation to many homeless services organizations of PPE, and hand sanitizer, masks from industries, support from the Vanderburgh County foundation, as with everything we do, I always say it simply wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community and without our partners,” says Metz.

Moving forward, the organizations plan on being prepared with necessities for families.

While COVID-19 has taken lives and kept us apart temporarily, it has failed at dividing us as a community.

“We often say “E is for Everyone” and that turns out to be a lot more than a motto,” says Metz. “When there are people in need, organizations in need, this community is truly remarkable.”

Both ECHO Housing and Aurora officials say they are always looking for help. You can find more information here.

