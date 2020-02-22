Community Helps With Adopt a Soldier Care Package Party

A Tri-State community is working together to send some love to soldiers deployed overseas.

Several people gathered at the Kentucky National Guard Armory Saturday morning for the second round of the “Adopt A Soldier” Care Package Party.

Volunteers worked to ship out more than 200 boxes along with several students and staff from Daviess County Schools.

Volunteers say it’s a chance to thank the men and women overseas for their sacrifice and also gives them a “piece of home.”

“I mean I could just remember when I was deployed years ago just getting that box and what it meant and just not knowing what it is, but just the care of someone taking the time putting something together for you,” says Captain Matthew Engle, volunteer. “Back home coming to you, is just where it’s at. It means a lot to soldiers. I truly think that it does.”

As part of the project, each adopted soldier will have the opportunity to meet the students who they have connected with in person.

That will take place later this year.

