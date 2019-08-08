Community Fears Mine Closure

Dotiki mine, a Webster County-based coal company, has been in operation since 1967. Some people have told 44News, they don’t think the mine will be open much longer.

“I heard Friday will be their last production day,” says former Dotiki miner, Jim Fox. He says Providence has already seen a decrease in industry, and he doesn’t know if it could handle another hit. Webster County has already had two mines close over the years.

“I think we will decrease in population,” says Fox. “This is going to do more damage that’s been done in two decades.”

In February, Tennessee Valley Authority voted to close their last coal-burning unit, Paradise Unit 3. This means fewer jobs will be available in Muhlenberg County.

A similar situation emerged earlier this week in Gibson County. Employees at Peabody’s Somerville Mine were notified of job cutbacks since the mine’s production is being suspended.

Now people in Webster County are worried about what could come next for their community.

“There’s lots of coal miners here,” says community member, Teresa Duncan. “They’ve got families and they need their jobs.”

44News reached out to Dotiki mine and Alliance Resource Partners to see if they can confirm the mine’s closure, but have not heard back.

The Webster County Judge-Executive has declined to comment.

