Community Discusses Wind Turbines With Area Planning Commission

The battle over clean energy continues in Gibson County. A discussion over wind turbines going up near the Posey County and Gibson County line has many people concerned.

People on both sides of the aisle voiced their concerns over the project, but it’s still up in the air.

The proposed project has sparked a zoning ordinance debate in Gibson County. As a result, the Area Planning Commission held a public comment meeting Wednesday.

Zoning laws would give the county government authority to regulate what people can and can’t do to their property. Commissioners already voted against zoning back in March of 2018, but now some people are hoping they change their minds to keep wind farms at a safe distance from their home.

“We all deserve to be 100% safe everywhere on our property,” says Les Kiesel.

Some people fear zoning laws would make Gibson County a more expensive place to live through permits and other fees while also robbing people of their freedom.

“It’s just ungodly in cost,” says Randy Hall. “I mean he could have spent 30 to 40 thousand dollars just to do something.”

There’s also fear of the proposed wind farms interfering with the National Weather Service Doppler Radar in Owensville while also impacting people from the noise, light flicker, and other potential elements.

“I’ve been reading through the initial draft of the zoning ordinance and under these developmental standards, as a family physician, I will see an increase in seizure activity, migraines, headache, and insomnia and the devastating effects persistent insomnia has on one’s health,” says Dr. David Utley. “Including but not limited to mental health issues, anxiety, and heart disease.”

Although, some renewable energy experts say this has all been taken into account and the community should be given more flexibility to bring clean energy to Gibson County.

“To ensure safety, the ordinance should be based on wind farms in Indiana that all operate safely with a 1.1 times height set back requirement,” says Karsen Rumpf, RWE Development Manager. “I encourage this council to look out for those counties and get your own perspective and facts on what’s going on in those four counties.”

