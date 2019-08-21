Community Discusses VA Mission Act

President Trump signed the Mission Act into law last June.

The idea is to expand private healthcare for veterans and one Tri-State group is helping local veterans learn more about how it works.

Many gathered at the VA in Hanson Wednesday waiting to get their questions answered.

“These benefits are going to impact daily lives,” says Johnny Allen, Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs Service Officer.

“So we have a large veteran population that we take care of out here and also we don’t want there to be any confusion a lot of the time the information that rolls out is word of mouth,” says Dr. Shawn Lynchard, Marion VA Chief of Staff Cardiologist.

The focus of the conversation: the VA Mission Act implemented in June.

Hosted by the Marion VA Health Care System, the Town Hall meeting is a chance to educate veterans on their legal benefits.

“The Mission Act has several components to it, but the parts were talking about right now really is about getting veterans the care they need, when they need it, and where they need it,” says Lynchard.

One of the lesser known provisions of the law established a new urgent care benefit that allows veterans to access urgent and walk-in care at participating clinics in their communities.

“So if a veteran potentially can’t get into our clinic because were too booked then potentially we can use our community partners to get them in the clinic there,” says Lynchard.

And for veterans, they say learning more about the Mission Act is life-changing.

“For us here in Madisonville we live so far away that for some of us it’s a big deal to have to go to Evansville or Marion to get some health care so the option to go to a local doctor is a very big blessing,” says Allen. “And adding those urgent care times is going to be amazing.”

The next meeting will be held Wednesday, September 18th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 696; 311 W. Veterans Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301.

