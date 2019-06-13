Community Discusses Solutions to Gun Violence

A community is trying to find solutions to the recent spike of gun violence against younger people in Daviess County.

Owensboro Police say in just this year alone, there have already been three homicides with a total of five victims.

On Thursday, dozens of Owensboro residents and city leaders alike joined together at Dugan Best Park to start a conversation and push for change.

“I’m a mother,” says Taiwanna Tutt, Owensboro resident. “I’m very concerned about my children growing up in this environment, but I’m also at the point where I want to see something put in action.”

The goal is to decrease the gun violence among young adults and children.

“It’s very important because a lot of people get information from different sources, but they never get it from the right source,” says Timothy Collier, meeting organizer. “Hopefully tonight they can get it from the people actually in the programs. They can tell them why they’re here. They can tell them what they offer firsthand.”

“I have children so the atmosphere, the tension, it has me on, even me as a parent, on edge,” says Tutt. “I’m not directly involved in anything, but it feels great to see these people out here. I’m just ready to see what happens after the fact.”

Many in the community voiced their concerns about their children, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters.

“To know there are people that I don’t even know out here to coming together, I feel like this is the start of something. I honestly do,” says Alazia Baker, Owensboro resident.

Some of the possible ideas discussed included an earlier curfew, programs for children to participate in, and organizing times to speak with local officials.

Many leaving with the hope for a safer city now and in the future.

“The city does care,” says Collier. “Individually we are for everybody and I would love for them to feel a part of what’s going on as a whole so that we can get some input from the community so that we can help some of these city officials solve some of these problems.”

Today’s meeting was the second this week.

Organizers say they plan on voicing their concerns and possible solutions to City Commissioners next week.

