Community Discusses Park Redesign Plans

The Lou Dennis Community Park is getting a multi-million dollar makeover. Some say this is well overdue, especially since the community pool has been closed for two summers now.

“The full renovation of the Lou Dennis Community Park will be first, but it’s going to be broken up into three phases. Phase one being removing the existing pool,” says Newburgh Facilities Coordinator Andrea Balboni.

Right now, the plan is to build a splash pad and a playground where the pool is. A new pool will be one of the last features built since it’s going to be an investment. Officials say if they replace the pool before renovating the rest of the park, the pool probably won’t be as successful.

“A new pool ideally will come phase three and that will come after a huge capital campaign to raise funds,” says Balboni. “A new pool is going to cost anywhere between 2.5 to 4.5 million dollars.”

In addition to the splash pad and new playground, there may be new basketball, tennis ball, and pickleball courts added to the park. The “Fortress of Fun” is a playground that’s been in Newburgh for 21 years, and it’s expected to be replaced under the master plan to redesign Lou Dennis Community Park.

At Monday’s public forum held to discuss these plans, many concerns were brought up. Safety was one common concern. Officials say there is room for police to have a post at the park. That’s just a concept for now, but park officials are planning on having security cameras throughout the park.

There are also concerns of some of the park’s features expanding too close to surrounding homes, causing a disturbance for neighbors.

All plans are just preliminary. This is part of Newburgh’s five-year parks master plan. They need this plan to be mapped out in order to move forward with funding.

Comments

comments