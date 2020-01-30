Community Discusses Non-Discrimination Ordinance

The Daviess County community comes together to discuss a non-discrimination ordinance before the ordinance is presented to fiscal court.

A non-discrimination ordinance is an effort to protect members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community if they’re applying for work or trying to find a place to live.

The ordinance is set to have its first reading and be formally proposed, in March. However, the public won’t be able to make public comments at regular court meetings regarding the non-discrimination ordinance. This is due to the limited time and capacity at fiscal court meetings.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court is hosting public forums for the community to comment and share their thoughts with Daviess County Commissioners and Judge Executive.

“Whether you are for it, against it, or want to chew on my ear, I’m here,” says Judge Al Mattingly.

The main concern of the non-discrimination ordinance is how it’s going to affect people not part of the LGBTQ community if it’s passed. Some people fear they will have to do provide a good or service to someone, even if it’s against their religious beliefs.

Although, Judge Mattingly says he doesn’t believe the ordinance infringes on anyone’s religious liberties.

“That ordinance bends over backward to preserve their religious freedoms,” says Judge Mattingly. He says the government can’t legislate fairness, but they try to protect minorities from discrimination.

“Tell me what the gay agenda is,” says Judge Mattingly. “The only agenda I see is that gay folks want the same LGBTQ rights and protections that are enjoyed by everyone else. The right to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.”

Judge Mattingly tells 44News he’s for the ordinance. However, in the past, all three county commissioners have expressed they would not vote in favor of it. In order for the measure to pass, at least two commissioners will have to change their minds.

The second forum is scheduled for February 24, at 6:30 PM in Brescia University’s Taylor Hall at 717 Frederica Street.

