Community Concerned Over Car Break-Ins

There’s a crime alert out of Hopkins County.

One community is seeing an increase in the number of car break-ins and one vehicle was stolen.

“They’re saying it’s a pattern at the end of the summer this year,” says Stacy Crick, car broken into.

A rash of break-ins on the south side of town-

“When it comes close to home were a little more alert,” says Debbie Enoch, Neighborhood Watch Director.

Neatly half a dozen people living near the Madisonville Country Club are taking to social media speaking out about their experiences with car break-ins.

For Stacy Crick, she knows first hand after her car was broken into just this week.

“I opened the back door to put my bag in for work and noticed the console was open and there was things scattered all over my car,” says Crick. “And so I knew immediately someone had been in my car.”

But for Crick, it didn’t stop there.

“I immediately went to my husbands personal truck and saw the same thing,” says Crick. “His console was open and things were just rummaged through in the truck.”

She says nothing was missing, but she quickly notified police.

“This is kind of all of a sudden,” says Enoch. “If we see anything wrong at that house we’re quick to report it.”

Enoch says this is concerning, but she is working with her neighbors to ensure their property is protected.

“We send out texts, we call somebody, we email, we just kind of keep people alert if something did happen,” says Enoch.

She says they have installed more cameras in the area along with asking people to keep their lights on at night and to always lock their cars.

Madisonville Police say that it’s important to remove valuables from the car, check to make sure all doors are locked, and not to leave firearms in vehicles.

