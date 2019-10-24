Community College Collecting Donations for Veterans Center

A local college has started collecting items for a veterans center.

Henderson Community College has partnered with the Joseph “Eddie” Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson, Kentucky. Through November 15th, new items can be dropped off at collections boxes throughout the campus for Kentucky veterans who are receiving long-term nursing care

Items include:

Men’s Socks

Blankets

Gloves and sock caps

Candy/Chocolate (no nuts – $1 value or less per item)

CD players/boom boxes

Headphones (no ear buds)

University of Kentucky men’s spirit wear (shirts, hats, etc.)

For more information on the donation drive, visit https://veterans.ky.gov/nursinghomes/pages/wkvc/wkvc.aspx

Comments

comments