Community College Collecting Donations for Veterans Center
A local college has started collecting items for a veterans center.
Henderson Community College has partnered with the Joseph “Eddie” Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson, Kentucky. Through November 15th, new items can be dropped off at collections boxes throughout the campus for Kentucky veterans who are receiving long-term nursing care
Items include:
- Men’s Socks
- Blankets
- Gloves and sock caps
- Candy/Chocolate (no nuts – $1 value or less per item)
- CD players/boom boxes
- Headphones (no ear buds)
- University of Kentucky men’s spirit wear (shirts, hats, etc.)
For more information on the donation drive, visit https://veterans.ky.gov/nursinghomes/pages/wkvc/wkvc.aspx