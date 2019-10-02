In the Community: Clear Bag Policy Implemented at Ford Center, Victory Theatre

Effective October 1st, the Ford Center and Victory Theatre implemented the Clear Bag Policy in an effort to provide a safer environment.

Under the new policy, bags of any size including handbags will not be allowed into the Ford Center or Victory Theatre unless they are clear.

Ford Center Executive Director Scott Schoenike joins 44News anchor Veronica DeKett to get you clear on the new Clear Bag Policy.

44News first reported the new policy back in September.

Comments

comments