Community Businesses Raising Funds for Fire Victims

Local business leaders along Franklin Street are coming together for a Tri-State family who lost their Wadesville home to a house fire early New Year’s Day.

For many across Indiana, the new year is a time of celebration and new beginnings.

But this is not the start the Dunkel family expected.

An early morning house fire off Boburg Road just outside Evansville on January 1 left their home a total loss–and their children from 12 years old to as young as four months without even the basics.

But they’re not going through their time of hardship alone.

Businesses on Franklin Street have stepped up, serving as hubs for dropping off cash and goods, and putting up both personal and business donations.

Even the youngest community members are doing their part.

“We had a little boy that is a classmate of one of the girls bring by this sweet little blanket for her. So things like that are really going to be very, very nice at a time like this because they have nothing,” explained Brittany Cagle, who owns District 7 Boutique.

Bags of clothes and blankets are just a portion of what the community has put together. A lot more help has been raised online.

Nearly $6,000 dollars has been donated on the official GoFundMe page for the Dunkels, and extended family members hosting donations for their birthday on Facebook have well exceeded their initial ask.

Friends gathering together what the family needs, in hopes of making the Dunkel’s new year one of renewal.

If you’re interested in helping out, donations can be dropped off at Schön Boutique, Wild Child Boutique, Siciliano Subs, and District 7 Boutique.

The Dunkel’s GoFundMe can be found here.

