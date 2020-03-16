Community Braces for Coronavirus Pandemic

Across the Tri-State schools, restaurants, and bars are closed for now. That’s sending people scrambling for supplies.

Now disinfectant, nonperishable food, meat, and water and toilet paper are flying off the shelves.

“When you have an epidemic like this you always want to be stocked up on your waters,” says James Pryor, Henderson resident.

Some people in Henderson, Kentucky, and across the Tri-State, have been hunkering down and preparing to stay inside for a while.

Grocery store owners have been feeling this drive, and it’s forcing them to place much bigger inventory orders. Although, D & M Family Foods Incorporated Owner Jon Floyd says some meat companies are already struggling to keep up with the demand.

“Everyone ran out of everything yesterday or Saturday, and it’s nationwide. There’s not enough in production being produced. They can’t kill enough cows or hogs,” says Floyd. He’s been seeing an uptick in grocery delivery requests, which will likely increase as some people try to stay home during this panic.

