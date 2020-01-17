Community Braces for Colder Conditions

There’s a concern this chilly weather could be deadly for people who don’t have a place to stay for the next week. Luckily, warming shelters are opening in certain parts of the Tri-State to make sure everyone has a safe place this weekend.

They’re called ‘white flag warnings,’ and they’re designed to give people a chance to get out of the cold weather.

“The white flag is a signal for them to come into the shelter,” says Charlotte Statts, Daniel Pitino Shelter’s Volunteer Coordinator.

Early Saturday morning, some Tri-State shelters will be posting white flags indicating the brisk air is dangerously cold.

“That will let the community know they can come in out of the cold and get a nice warm breakfast, lunch, and dinner at 5:30,” says Statts. She says right now the shelter is making sure they have enough treats for everyone who can’t afford a warm meal on a chilly winter day. Volunteers are also making sure everything is in tip-top shape since they are expecting a crowd of about 150 people.

“We just make sure we have plenty of food, that everything is prepared for everyone, and that they have a warm, safe place to stay,” says Statts.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter has enough food for now, but their current supply going to be used up in a matter of days especially with the white flag event going into effect. Although, the shelter is thankful for the outpouring support from community members.

“We are very fortunate. The community is very good to us,” says Statts.

The shelter accepts more than just food donations. They are also in need of blankets, coats, hats, and other items to keep the community warm.

“Today a gentleman came in, didn’t have any socks or shoes, and we got him a pair of socks and we got him some shoes,” says Statts. “They weren’t his size, they were like a half a size bigger, but he could wear them.”

Even though serving those in need tugs at Statt’s heartstrings, she says it’s all worth it in the end especially when things start looking up.

“It is heartbreaking when they come in, but it’s very rewarding when you see them getting their own place and the smiles on the parents face and the smiles on the children’s face,” says Statts. “I’m going to cry. That’s the rewarding part about it.”

St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter will also be open. They will have showers available along with a warm place for people to sleep.

Shelter staff members and volunteers say if you need help, it’s best just to show up. If you don’t have a way to get to a shelter you can call St. Benedict’s: (270) 541-1003.

