Community Asked to Help Find Missing Evansville Mother

The public has been asked to assist in finding a missing Evansville woman.

44-year-old Dawnita Leauta Wilkerson of Evansville, Indiana, is missing, and her family believes she may be in danger.

Wilkerson is an African American female that stands around 5′ tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wilkerson was last seen on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Wilkerson is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979.

