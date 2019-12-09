Community Action Program of Evansville Offers Help With Electric Bills

As the weather gets colder and electric bills get higher, many families find themselves in need this time of year.

There are several community resources offering help, one being the Community Action Program of Evansville.

44News spent the day digging deeper into where you can find assistance.

If you’re in a certain income bracket, you could qualify for energy assistance through a handful of community resources.

Louis Smith, Owner of L C Smith Plumbing & Heating said, “They wait or just like if, for instance, some are going on vacation. You need to take preventive measures before you do that.” He went on, saying, “Check the air vents, make sure they’re all covered. If you know there’s going to be quite a bit lower temperatures you need to go on and raise your temperature in the house.”

Anyone who needs help can also apply for assistance through the Community Action Program of Evansville. CAPE helps to fill the gap with high electric bills. The program is based on income and how many people are living in your home.

Sate Farm Agent April Stewart-Fryman said, “I think a lot of it is more of the prevention perspective of what can they do.”

If you are in need of energy assistance, officials primarily focus their attention on the elderly as well as families with children.

There are also community assistance programs like this one offered in Kentucky, you can click here for that information.

To learn more about the Community Action Program of Evansville’s Energy Assistance Program you can click here.

