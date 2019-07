As the immigration debate continues, people across the nation are taking a stand and trying to shed light on the conditions at detention centers along the U.S and Mexico border.

People will be holding “Lights For Liberty” vigils Friday night around the country and right here in the tri-state.

Non-violent Owensboro and the Human Relations Commission will hold a vigil at Legion Park at 8:30 PM, central time. In Jasper, the vigil will begin at 8:30, eastern time, at the Dubois County Courthouse.

