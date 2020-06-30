Common Links in Local COVID-19 Spikes

Health officials are scrambling to track down all who may have been in contact with the latest infected with COVID-19, in and around Evansville.

But patterns are already emerging in the new cases.

“The population we’re currently seeing tends to be that 18-35 age group in which we’re seeing a surge in those numbers,” explained Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

But the links go beyond just a common age range.

“We have seen some positives come back and travel back from Florida. We do know when they were in Florida, those positive cases and their contacts were in restaurants and bars, and having your normal vacation experience,” she added.

Now, in the aftermath, the majority of them are now under quarantine inside their homes, and being monitored by the health department.

40 percent of their close contacts who are being evaluated for symptoms of their own are also between the ages of 18 to 35.

The surge, prompting one Vanderburgh County mother to be grateful that she’s working from home, and can keep a closer eye on her family.

“I actually have four kids,” explained Liz Garcia. “It definitely makes me feel more comfortable to keep them home when I can and not send them out.”

Vanderburgh County will also see a new COVID-19 testing site, coming Monday to the C.K. Newsome Center.

It’s the latest effort to combat the spread.

Health officials stress that the only ways we have now of getting those numbers to turn back down include having everyone wear a mask, social distancing, and covid-19 testing.

Comments

comments