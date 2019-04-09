Committee Recommends WKU Suspend 101 Academic Programs

Western Kentucky University may suspend more than a quarter of its academic programs. This comes after the Comprehensive Academic Program Evaluation committee reviewed all 380 academic programs offered at the university in Bowling Green. The committee proposed a total of 101 programs: 11 undergraduate degrees, four graduate degrees and 86 other credentials such as minors and certificates.

Some of those programs included majors in French and art education and minors in economics, biology, theater, and English.

The committee will present its recommendations on Friday to the Board of Regents.

The Board of Regents is expected to vote on the proposal on May 10th.

