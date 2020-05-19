Committee Announces Cancelation of 2020 Jasper Strassenfest

The 2020 Jasper Strassenfest has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, event officials said in a news release Tuesday.

A subcommittee of the Jasper Strassenfest met earlier this week with several local and state officials to determine the fate of the event.

Officials say after much deliberation, subcommittee members felt it would be nearly impossible to follow and enforce state and federal coronavirus guidelines.

The final decision was made after a nearly two-hour discussion, officials said.

In the news release, officials said the decision to cancel was very difficult because the Jasper Strassenfest is the largest, and in some cases, the only fundraiser of the year for several county non-profit organizations.

The Jasper Strassenfest Committee encourages everyone to consider using the money meant to be spent at Strassenfest, to make a donation to organizations you would have patronized, or whose events you would have competed in.

The 2021 Jasper Strassenfest will be held Aug. 5th through the 8th in downtown Jasper.

Comments

comments