Comfortable Temperatures for Now but Major Warm Up Later

After the passage of Sunday’s cold front temperatures have plunged back into the 50s into the overnight. Heading out the door Monday morning, be prepared for cooler temperatures along with northwest winds. Not only Monday but Tuesday afternoon will serve us pleasant conditions with afternoon temperatures cooling into the lower 70s. By late Tuesday clouds will build out in front of our next front.



Wednesday morning rain will be on the horizon. These showers will last through the early morning hours through the afternoon. The cold front will then pass and then return as a warm front as a strong ridge of high pressure parks in the Atlantic Ocean. This warm up will be severely felt in potions of the southeast bringing possibly triple-digit heat to parts of Georgia and Alabama. In the Tri-State our temperatures will jump into the upper-80s by Thursday afternoon and remain near 90 throughout next weekend.

Outside of Wednesday rain chances, typical summer-like, popup storms will be possible for next weekend.



