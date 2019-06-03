Comfortable Start to June, Heavy Rainfall Possible Mid to Late Week

It was a cool and dry start to the first week of June here in the Tri-State. Temperatures fell as into the low to mid 50s and with dew points in the 40s and 50s, it made for a crisp start to the day. A nearly flawless Monday with be upon us, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under clear skies and calm winds out of the southeast.

High pressure dominating our weather at least to start this week. Will fall to the upper 50s Monday night under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, warm and tad more humid with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances do hold off until at least Tuesday night, when a few scattered showers and thunderstorms may move in. A complex and rather active stretch of weather will begin Wednesday through the weekend, severe weather chances, heavy rain, flash flooding all possible. Wednesday will be warm and humid, highs in the mid 80 with scattered thunderstorms developing. The SPC has placed the entire Tri-State under a 2 out of 5 threat for damaging winds and large hail.

Our rain chances continue through Thursday – Saturday, as tropical moisture may work into the area, as well as multiple rounds of low pressure and a stalled front. Rainfall totals could be as high as 4″ by Saturday, but where we do see heavy rainfall throughout that timespan, flash flooding may be a concern. Remain weather aware and pay close attention to the forecast throughout the week.

