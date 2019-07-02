Comedy Returns to SPE

The comedy scene in Evansville is growing!

(Thank goodness.)

And Someplace Else has your next night of hilarity…

Comedy night is returning to SPE !

We are excited and honored to have Dave Waite !

Los Angeles-based comedian Dave Waite is a charismatic oddball whose shows are non-stop fun. Thanks in part to stellar performances on ‘Late Night with Jimmy Fallon’, Comedy Central’s ‘Not Safe with Nikki Glaser’, and ‘Last Comic Standing’, comedy fans everywhere are enthralled by the Kentucky native’s offbeat outlook on life. Dave is a beloved guest on several top-rated podcasts and radio shows, including ‘Doug Loves Movies’ and the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show. His highly anticipated album “Dead Waite’ by On Tour Records is available now on Amazon and iTunes, and his previous albums can be heard frequently on SiriusXM and Pandora. In addition to maintaining a healthy tour schedule, Dave also co-produces ‘The Secret Show’, a popular comedy night at The Blind Barber in Culver City, CA.

Joining him will be David Brooks.

Brooks is a comedian from Indianapolis, IN that got his start in comedy at Second City in Chicago, IL. After improv he started stand up comedy in Indianapolis, IN. Performing at showcases at The Comedy Store to comedy festivals such as Let’s Fest, Crossroads Comedy Festival and Super Dope Festival in Dayton. His unique storytelling of his past and his versatile performance style is making him a rising comedian in the Midwest.

Only $10.00 at door.

Club opens at 6pm

Seating upstairs at 7pm

Show at 8pm

How about them apples?

