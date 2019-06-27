Comedy Chaos Show Adds Laughter to Magic

Brandon Baggett has been entertaining audiences all over, including Holiday World and Las Vegas!

His special brand of magic meets comedy is what makes him stand out from the rest…and he’s got a brand new show full of “funny” and fantastic feats.

He’s bringing his “Comedy Chaos” adults only show to Evansville this week and he says to expect to laugh until it hurts.

(Press “play” to see him astound a man on the street!)



A Laugh Out Loud audience interactive experience that will have you laughing all night long! That’s right , YOU the audience through participation is what makes this show an experience you’ll never forget!

$10 admission per person or $15 per couple

Includes After Party with DJ AP

Drink specials on deck

***limited seating, please contact BackStage Bar & Grill to secure your seats for the funniest, most unique show to hit Main Street !! 812-760-2994

This special brand of illusion with a hilarious twist is something you have to see.

It’s a brand new show!

You can expect a lot of audience participation, a lot of craziness. Don’t be afraid to let loose, let your hair down, we’re gonna have a good time.

You just might be the star of the show!

I think we like to have a little bit of fun…if you guys like to have a lot of ‘bit of’ fun…We’ve got 2 comedians to open, it’s gonna be a night of comedy, it’s gonna be crazy.

‘Comedy Chaos’, it’s about to get weird!

Catch the “Comedy Chaos”, an adults only show…sorry, kids…at Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill on Main Street in Evansville, tomorrow night at 7:30pm.

It’s $10 admission per person or $15 per couple for 2 comedians and the big show, and that includes the after party with DJ AP.

I’ve seen Brandon a few times and have left with sore cheeks and feeling like I just did a major ab workout.

When you go, let them know where you saw it, and tell me how much fun you had…if I don’t see you there.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments