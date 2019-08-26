Columbus to Ban Electronic Smoking Devices in Public Spaces

The Columbus City Council is moving forward with an amended smoking ordinance that prohibits the use of electronic smoking devices, or e c-cigarettes and vape pens, in places where smoking is banned by the city.

The council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance, but the ban won’t take effect until mid-October after local vape shop owners asked council members to exempt vape shops.

Columbus is one of several Indiana communities banning the use of electronic cigarettes in most public places. Joining the list is Carmel, Indianapolis, and South Bend.

Comments

comments