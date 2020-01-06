Columbia City Man Dies After Losing Control of Vehicle

A Columbia City man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree in Whitley County Monday morning.

Authorities say 30-year-old Donnie Jackson and his passenger, 23-year-old Dakota Messmann, were driving on Old Trail Road when for unknown reasons he left the roadway to the north, overcorrected as he came back onto the roadway, then lost control and impacted a tree on the south side of the road.

Both men were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Jackson had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was rushed to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

Messmann succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Whitley County Coroner. His immediate family members have been notified of his death.

