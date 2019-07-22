Colts to Host Seventh Annual Kickoff Concert

Get ready for the start of football season at the Colts seventh annual kickoff concert

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Kickoff Concert on Friday, Sept. 6th, on the east block of Georgia St. downtown.

The concert will feature recording artist Hunter Hayes, with special guests Clayton Anderson and Renee Blair. The evening also will feature appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders and Colts mascot “Blue,” Bud Light drink specials and other attractions.

The concert is free and open to the public but requires a ticket for entry.

Tickets can be purchased here. All ages are welcome.

Schedule of events:

4:30 p.m. – Gates open

5 p.m. – Renee Blair

6 p.m. – Clayton Anderson

8 – 9:30 p.m. – Hunter Hayes

Comments

comments