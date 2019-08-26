Colts Fans Upset Over Luck Retirement

Many Andrew Luck fans are upset the quarterback decided to call it quits over the weekend, and they want their money back after buying season tickets.

The quarterback announced his retirement from the Colts on Saturday.

Zak Keefer of theathletic.com reported that fans have been calling the Colts and demanding refunds for their season tickets.

This is the second time in three seasons that colts fans have felt ripped off by purchasing tickets for games they thought Luck would play in, only to learn he would not.

