Colorado Woman Accused of Hit-and-Run While Intoxicated

A Colorado woman is behind bars accused of hitting another vehicle and fleeing the scene while intoxicated.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says Tuesday afternoon they received a 911 report of a hit and run accident in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store in Princeton.

Upon arrival, officers from the Princeton Police Department and the sheriff’s office located all persons involved in the accident and began a roadside investigation.

Officers spoke with 47-year-old Alise Gates who allegedly fled from the scene. While speaking with Gates, officers could detect the odor of alcohol.

After a roadside DUI investigation, Gates was placed into police custody and transported to Gibson County Jail.

She was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

She remains in custody on a $1,300 bond.

