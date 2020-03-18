College Students Impacted by Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis Speak Out

Colleges nationwide are postponing graduation commencements and moving classes online because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In Evansville, the University of Southern Indiana, University of Evansville and Ivy Tech Evansville announced they are shutting down campuses in accordance with the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control.

Although this might seem like a dream for some students, others are not so thrilled about the cancellations. Some students are scrambling to figure out where to stay, while others aren’t sure how they’re going to complete their end of the year projects.

Kameron Nosko says, “Like for printmaking, I can’t use any of the studio space anymore, and it really sucks, because I’m a senior, and like, this is my last opportunity to use that.”

For many seniors, it was a complete shock finding out they already had their last day of class on campus. And many are already mourning the major events they are going to now miss out on this year, and even possibly graduation.

McKenna Peach says, “But I’m also really sad about the little stuff. Just being a college student and I thought I had two months to prepare to be done with that and it just got taken away.”

The University of Kentucky announced Tuesday they would also shift to online courses and postpone commencement.

As of now, USI’s graduation is postponed, while UE has not yet made a decision about their annual ceremony at the Ford Center.

Comments

comments