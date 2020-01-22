College MBB: UE Falls to Drake in Lickliter’s Coaching Debut

A lot has happend in the past 24 hours with the UE Men’s basketball team. Walter McCarty was dismissed from the program on Tuesday, then UE hired Todd Lickliter the same day. The former Butler bench boss was on the sidelines for the Aces less than 24 hours after signing his contract, trying to help Evansville snap their 6 game losing streak. See highlights from Lickliter’s debut, as he makes his first appearance as the UE Men’s Head Basketball Coach, below.

