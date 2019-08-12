College Conducts Active Shooter Training

One Tri-State college is being pro-active to give students and teachers the skills they need to survive.

Unlike the semester, the classrooms at Kentucky Wesleyan College Monday were filled with faculty as opposed to students.

“We want to be proactive not reactionary,” says Eddie Kenny, KWC Vice President of Advancement. “They’re the ones that are in the classrooms with the students on a daily basis and so we want to make sure they are ready to react and know the procedures to take and steps to take in the unfortunate event of an active shooter.”

Active shooter training is taught across the country and in the Tri-State local authorities are doing their part in ensuring their community is prepared for anything.

“We don’t come to the campus or business and tell you about what you’re going to do when we get here,” says Detective Brad Youngman, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re going to talk to you abut what you’re going to do before we get here.”

As part of the training, school faculty are taught the best courses of response and action for protecting their students.

“When you’re sitting at your office or your desk and think about what you would do,” says Youngman. “The second thing is don’t trap yourself into one plan.”

Different scenarios are played out in which the faculty has to respond.

“It does take a few minutes for police to arrive and these things when they do happen, they happen very quickly,” says Youngman. “A lot of damage is done in the first few seconds and minutes.”

And with the two recent mass shootings in the U.S., the Sheriff’s Office and school officials say the training is more critical now than ever.

“We do study each event and we’ve already taken lessons from the most recent shootings and applying them to this training because every time there is an event what we hope is that we can learn from it and try to take something good from it to pass on to everybody else,” says Youngman.

A short amount of training that could make all the difference in a life or death situation.

“In the event, we don’t want that to happen, we want to make sure that we are able to react to be able to protect students and to be able to keep the community as well safe,” says Kenny.

Anyone interested in getting information about the active shooter training can contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

